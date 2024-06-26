'Self destruct' - Crawley Town fans stunned as star player leaves to join League One rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fans have been left stunned by the news last season’s top scorer Danilo Orsi has left the club to join a League One rival.

Reds confirmed that striker Orsi has left the club to join League One rivals Burton Albion on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The former Grimsby man joined at the start of the 2023-24 season and during his season with the Reds made 50 appearances and scored 25 goals, which saw him finish the season as Crawley’s leading goalscorer in all competitions, including a hat-trick against MK Dons in the play off semi-final, and the opening goal at Wembley vs Crewe Alexandra. Orsi was also voted the club’s player of the season.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium.

Orsi follows Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell and Will Wright out of the door, with Laurence Maguire also not returning.

And Reds fans took to social media to have their say, with one supporter syaing the club are pressing the ‘self destruct button’.

HowelltoTorres posted on X: “We picked him up for cheap, he scored the goals to take us to Wembley, he made Stadium MK his playground in the play-offs, and he scored our first ever goal at Wembley. Thank you for everything.”

Danilo Orsi has left Crawley Town to join Burton Albion | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Ryan Buss replied to the club’s post: “Why on earth are we selling Orsi. Better be a very high transfer fee”

@James_COYS_ posted: “Why sell to another league 1 side? One who just avoided relegation last season may I add. Can’t be serious for League 1 selling one of your best players.”

Vincent Luis Monedero posted: “Cashing in I guess to fund the coming season. Such a shame to see him leave.”

Michael Fox asked: “A shocker but how are Burton as a club of similar size (& who we first played in SL in 1960s) able to fund their big spend this close season?”

Gene Boyer said: “With Orsi, Wright and Campbell leaving, it's pretty clear that the owners have no intention of trying to stay up on League One.”

Dave Carter posted in the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group on Facebook: “Why are Crawley pushing self destruct button already? Surely they still have cash left from promotion win?” while Ryan Balchin simply said: “Unbelievable news.”