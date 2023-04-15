Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
41 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
1 hour ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
3 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Shock return for forgotten Brighton star as Seagulls name line-up for Chelsea test

Brighton have named a surprising starter in their line-up as they prepare to face Chelsea.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

Chelsea host Brighton today (Saturday, March 15) as the Seagulls look to continue their push for a place in Europe next season.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been named in the starting line-up despite being second choice behind Jason Steele recently – who isn’t on the bench as he has been left out due to a reported slight injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson have also returned to the starting line-up with both coming off the bench in Brighton’s previous game against Tottenham.

Most Popular
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Kai Havertz of Chelsea is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Kai Havertz of Chelsea is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Kai Havertz of Chelsea is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour has also been named on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rest of Brighton’s starting line-up remains unchanged.

Frank Lampard has made six changes to the Chelsea team that lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in midweek.

Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Denis Zakaria, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher come in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal after Luke Thomas of Leicester City scores their sides own goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal after Luke Thomas of Leicester City scores their sides own goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal after Luke Thomas of Leicester City scores their sides own goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kanter and Kalidou Koulibaly are not in the matchday squad. Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and Reece James drop to the bench.

Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma, March, Ferguson. Subs: McGill, van Hecke, Moran, Buonanotte, Offiah, Gilmour, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea: Kepa, Badiashile, Fernandez, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Chillwell, Gallagher, Forfana. Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Felix, Mount, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Cucurella

READ THIS:

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound

Man United bidder Carlyle's staggering wealth compared to Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex expected to be hit with mini heatwave, BBC forecasts

Related topics:ChelseaSeagullsBrightonBilly GilmourAdam Webster