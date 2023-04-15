Shock return for forgotten Brighton star as Seagulls name line-up for Chelsea test

Brighton have named a surprising starter in their line-up as they prepare to face Chelsea.

Chelsea host Brighton today (Saturday, March 15) as the Seagulls look to continue their push for a place in Europe next season.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been named in the starting line-up despite being second choice behind Jason Steele recently – who isn’t on the bench as he has been left out due to a reported slight injury.

Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson have also returned to the starting line-up with both coming off the bench in Brighton’s previous game against Tottenham.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Kai Havertz of Chelsea is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour has also been named on the bench.

The rest of Brighton’s starting line-up remains unchanged.

Frank Lampard has made six changes to the Chelsea team that lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in midweek.

Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Denis Zakaria, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher come in.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal after Luke Thomas of Leicester City scores their sides own goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kanter and Kalidou Koulibaly are not in the matchday squad. Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and Reece James drop to the bench.

Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma, March, Ferguson. Subs: McGill, van Hecke, Moran, Buonanotte, Offiah, Gilmour, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav.

Chelsea: Kepa, Badiashile, Fernandez, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Chillwell, Gallagher, Forfana. Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Felix, Mount, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Cucurella

