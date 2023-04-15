Shock return for forgotten Brighton star as Seagulls name line-up for Chelsea test

Chelsea host Brighton today (Saturday, March 15) as the Seagulls look to continue their push for a place in Europe next season.
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been named in the starting line-up despite being second choice behind Jason Steele recently – who isn’t on the bench as he has been left out due to a reported slight injury.
Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson have also returned to the starting line-up with both coming off the bench in Brighton’s previous game against Tottenham.
Former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour has also been named on the bench.
The rest of Brighton’s starting line-up remains unchanged.
Frank Lampard has made six changes to the Chelsea team that lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in midweek.
Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Denis Zakaria, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher come in.
Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kanter and Kalidou Koulibaly are not in the matchday squad. Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and Reece James drop to the bench.
Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma, March, Ferguson. Subs: McGill, van Hecke, Moran, Buonanotte, Offiah, Gilmour, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav.
Chelsea: Kepa, Badiashile, Fernandez, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Chillwell, Gallagher, Forfana. Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Felix, Mount, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Cucurella