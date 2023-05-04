Death watched his team end the campaign with a 1-0 win over Montpelier Villa and said: “A proud day for everyone involved with the football club - a really proud day.“Football just writes scripts, doesn’t it? Earlier in the day I’ve got to pull Tony Timms in the office with Kieran (Collins) to clip his ear about something, then he goes out and keeps a clean sheet, scores a late winner, then gets a red card for stopping the play to see the win out - followed by scooping up a host of awards at the presentation. Crazy.

Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo

“The players have been magnificent all season. They got to celebrate with each other, their friends, families and the supporters - it was brilliant."On a personal note, I was absolutely honoured the players gave me the green light to make a cameo appearance at the end, and re-retire on my terms and with great pride.“We got the winner during that time as well, and to be a part of that moment and celebrate with them on the pitch like that was unreal - I’m content for life now.

“It still hasn’t all sunk in, but when it does I’ll digest everything, enjoy it, and look to move forward.“I have no idea what the future holds, but I’ll sit down with the club and we will go from there. The club’s in a great position to progress."

