Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
Less than a minute ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
8 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

‘The players have been magnificent’ – Shoreham FC boss so proud as title is presented

Shoreham FC manager Michael Death reiterated his pride in his players after they were presented with the SCFL Division 1 trophy.

By Steve Bone
Published 4th May 2023, 11:09 BST

Death watched his team end the campaign with a 1-0 win over Montpelier Villa and said: “A proud day for everyone involved with the football club - a really proud day.“Football just writes scripts, doesn’t it? Earlier in the day I’ve got to pull Tony Timms in the office with Kieran (Collins) to clip his ear about something, then he goes out and keeps a clean sheet, scores a late winner, then gets a red card for stopping the play to see the win out - followed by scooping up a host of awards at the presentation. Crazy.

READ THIS TOO…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing beat Braintree to reach play-off semi – in pictures.

Most Popular
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo KondoShoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo

Worthing Women lift League Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wick through to SCFL Division 1 final.

“The players have been magnificent all season. They got to celebrate with each other, their friends, families and the supporters - it was brilliant."On a personal note, I was absolutely honoured the players gave me the green light to make a cameo appearance at the end, and re-retire on my terms and with great pride.“We got the winner during that time as well, and to be a part of that moment and celebrate with them on the pitch like that was unreal - I’m content for life now.

“It still hasn’t all sunk in, but when it does I’ll digest everything, enjoy it, and look to move forward.“I have no idea what the future holds, but I’ll sit down with the club and we will go from there. The club’s in a great position to progress."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo KondoShoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo KondoShoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo
Shoreham FC, champions of SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo
Related topics:Division 1SCFLMontpelier Villa