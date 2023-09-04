'Tough one to take' - Crawley Town defender says players were gutted after draw at Stockport County

New signing Laurence Maguire said Saturday's 3-3 draw at Stockport was a 'tough one to take' as his side wanted all three points after staging a magnificent comeback.

Maguire’s debut goal helped to secure a point as the Reds came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before Stockport equalised in the 89th minute.

The defender said: "It's a tough one. We went 2-0 down and the lads were down and we thought you never know what's going to happen. "we got the goal just before half time and then the half time team talk came out second half to go and have a go and try and win the game, not just take one point, but go and get three points because we felt like we were still in the game. We turned it around to go three-up. We were hoping to see the game out but unfortunately we couldn't."

The central defender scored the second goal with a good finish from a Liam Kelly cross. He said: “We worked a lot on set plays yesterday, the coaching staff take lot of detail into what they want.”

Maguire signed for the club on loan from Chesterfield until the end of January last week and this game gave Maguire the idea of the character of his teammates. He said: "It just shows how far they've come as a group. I'm so surprised to go in there at the end of the game and see the lads so down and obviously we've come to a place like this, a big club who have spent a lot of money and should be up there towards the end of the season and to be coming away with a point and the lads being so down, it just shows where they are. It's a positive obviously to come get a point, but we wanted all three."

Maguire also gave a shout out to the travelling fans despite there being train strike throughout the weekend. He said: “Massive credit to the fans, I thought they were fantastic, I could hear them all the way through.”

The 26-year-old feels optimistic for the next set of fixtures and playing at the Broadfield Stadium. He said: “I’m looking forward to playing at the Broadfield, getting out there and hopefully getting some wins and three points.”