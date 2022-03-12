Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1 - LIVE: Port Vale strike twice after own goal gives much-changed Reds the lead

John Yems was forced into making five changes this afternoon as George Francomb, Joel Lynch, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ashley Nadesan all miss out through injury.
Kwesi Appiah, Archie Davies, Ludwig Francillette, Tom Nichols and Jake Hessenthaler all came into the side which lost 2-1 to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.
Crawley started on the front foot in the opening stages and on minutes took the lead.
After Francillette's effort is saved, the ball bounced off a Vale defender and hit the back of the net. The club tweeted: "A fortunate but deserved lead."
The lead lasted 17 minutes as Ben Garrity found space to roll in past Glenn Morris.
The game was turned on it's head on 38 minutes when David Worrall flew into the area and met James Wilson's low cross with a tap-in.
Reds made a change at the interval, bringing on James Tilley for Jack Powell but it was the home side who took the lead on 53 minutes when Garrity got his second with a half-volley after finding space again.
And it wasn't long before it was 4-1 when Connor Hall struck from inside the area after a mix-up.
