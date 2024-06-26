Watch Crawley Town fans reveal the one fixture they cannot wait for this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are few big clubs and stadiums for Reds fans to visit this season in League One.

The EFL fixtures were released at 9am this morning and Scott Lindsey’s men will play Blackpool on the opening day on Saturday August 10 and finish the season on Saturday May 3 at Shrewsbury Town.

The first away game is at Cambridge United on Saturday August 17. Other key dates include Wrexham away on Saturday September 21, Birmingham at home on Saturday December 21 and away on Good Friday (April 18 2025), Leyton Orient away on Boxing Day, Charlton at home on New Year’s Day and Exeter City at home on Easter Monday.

Tuesday night home fixtures see then play Mansfield Town on October 1, Lincoln City on October 22 and Peterborough on April 1. You can see the full fixture list here.

Crawley Town fans at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The club hosted a Fixture Release Day breakfast this morning (Wednesday, June 26) and fans were invited along to chat to manager Scott Lindsey and midfielder Liam Kelly as the fixtures were revealed.

We caught up with Pat and Alain Harper, who run GH Away Travel and go to every game, life-long fan Steve Leake and BBC and ifollow commentator Gary Smith to get their thoughts on tne fixture and what away game they are looking forward to most.

You can see our interviews in the video at the top of this page.