The Reds gaffer, who was talking in the press conference for Saturday's Forest Green Rovers match with Will Ferry, said he would take a ball going in off Ferry's nose if it meant they claimed three points on Saturday.
In the reverse fixture in August, the Reds were beaten 6-3 in a crazy game at the New Lawn Stadium and when asked would he rather win 6-3 or 1-0, Yems said: "I couldn't give a monkeys as long as we win. Couldn't care less if it went to the last minute and hit Will on the end of his nose and goes in."
Ferry and Yems had a falling out in the 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool United last time out which saw the midfielder substituted in the first half and the pair addressed what happened. You can see the what they said in the video above.
