'We’ve just go to do the right job' - Crawley Town prepare to face AFC Wimbledon

Scott Lindsey has said he’s fully respectful of upcoming opponents AFC Wimbledon but aware of their ‘certain weaknesses’ where his side can hurt them.

Crawley Town travel to AFC Wimbledon this Saturday with a chance to end their winless away record this season and climb out of the League Two relegation zone.

The Red’s morale has flipped after defeating Harrogate Town 3-1 last weekend, first win in eight matches. Their former national league foe AFC Wimbledon, are without victory in nine, since the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the current form gives Crawley an advantage this weekend however, Lindsey said, “No I wouldn’t say that at all. I wouldn’t want to disrespect them or what’s gone on during the past. Saturday’s the future.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We can’t measure what they’ve done or what we’ve done. We’ve just got to concentrate fully on that game. We know for a fact what their strengths are but we also kind of analyse them and see certain weaknesses where we feel we can hurt them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we’re fully respectful of them and their management team. We’ve just go to do the right job by working extremely hard and execute what we’ve prepared.”

Johnnie Jackson was appointed as Wimbledon’s first team coach in May last year and has since beaten Crawley twice earlier on this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey was also asked if he’ll be leaning upon those matches ahead of this weekend, perhaps learning from Crawley’s mistakes. However, he insisted, this is a new Crawley team to the one that lost twice in one month to Wimbledon, earning a red card on both occasions.

Crawley’s recent run of losses was their worst this season. Despite the poor form, Lindsey said his players had ‘kept their professionalism’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing I had to do was keep banging the drum about how we were not too far away (from victory),” said Lindsey. “Because I did feel in a lot of those games that we actually performed really well. We didn’t get what we should’ve from some of those games.

“Don’t get me wrong, sometimes we deserved what we got which was nothing. But I look at the Tranmere game away game, I thought we were outstanding that night and definitely deserved at least a point.

“It was a case of me and my staff re-iterating the fact that we were doing that right thing. We needed to keep going. We can’t get off track of how we wanted to perform.”

Lindsey spoke repeatedly throughout those losses about the lack of belief his side had to push on and win games, and often referred to “bruises” from earlier on in the season under different management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad