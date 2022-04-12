Why Pagham FC axed manager ... Chi City lose it late ... Selsey & Midhurst win

PAGHAM FC

Pagham have relieved manager Ryan Pharo of his role as first-team manager after deciding he had too many other commitments.

Pharo, who took over earlier in the season after Kerry Hardwell left, said he accepted the reasons for their decision.

Pagham in recent action against Hassocks / Picture: Chris Hatton

He said: “I’m on a family holiday and received a message that the club feel I have too many other commitments to fully focus on the first team. Although the decision was taken out of my hands, I feel it’s the right one.

“With a wife and three kids at home and a workload that has expanded nationwide in the last nine months maybe management was one thing too many on my hectic lifestyle.

“I’d like to thank the whole committee for their support over my two and a half years back at the club and a massive thank you to all the players that have played under me in this time.

Ryan Pharo / Picture: Roger Smith

“Lastly I’d like to thank Rich Hellen for his time and support within the first team.

“I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and learnt a lot along the way. Although coaching and management is off the agenda right now I will offer my time to help the committee around the club when I can. Once a Lion always a Lion!”

Pagham won 3-2 at home to Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Callum Chalmers got a second half winner after the Lions had come back from 2-0 down.

Selsey celebrate at Arundel, where they won 3-1 / Picture: Chris Hatton

Herne Bay 1 Chichester City 0

Isthmian south east

Just when it looked like Chi might have earnt a point after a gutsy performance, Herne Bay sub Aaron Millbank popped up with a 93rd minute winner.

Ryan Davidson returned at right back, Tyrone Madhani got a start in place of the suspended Lloyd Rowlatt, and Kaleem Haitham came in for top-scorer Callum Overton who joined Eric-Georges Dellaud, Danny Potter, Lloyd Coote and Ollie Carroll on the bench.

Ben Mendoza’s misplaced pass was intercepted by the hosts’ Rory Smith who fed Eddie Allsopp only for the player’s effort to get blocked.

Chi skipper Ben Pashley fouled Kieron Campbell and Allsopp fired his set-piece into defenders.

Mike West curled a free-kick wide of the upright.

Rob Hutchings coped with a raking pass, getting the ball back to keeper Kieran Magee.

Then 13 minutes in Hutchings found Josh Clack with a super cross which Clack headed on to the bar.

Herne Bay countered through Jack Parter and Allsopp who drilled a lovely pass to Smith only for him to control the ball with his hand.

Zak Ansah forced Magee into a save and Dan Johnson and Laurence Harvey threatened for Herne Bay.

Emmett Dunn did well to block Hamilton Antonio’s shot.

Centre back Lewis Hyde challenged Ansah superbly and Ethan Prichard missed a chance of shooting first time.

Clack then picked out Prichard but the No7 couldn’t get past his marker.

Too many touches by Troy Williams after neat exchanges between West and Smith meant another attack fizzled out.

Prichard spurned a rare second half Chi opportunity before Clack’s effort was steered out for a corner.

Hyde was in the right place to clear off the line as Bay threatened once more.

Anidugbe fired a shot on the swivel narrowly wide.

In stoppage time West slung a delivery into the danger area and the hosts were awarded a corner from which, after a frantic goal-mouth scramble, Millbank found the back of the net to delight the home fans.

It was Chi’s third defeat on the bounce and they remain in 11th place.

Chichester welcome East Grinstead on Good Friday (7:45pm) and travel to Burgess Hill Town on Monday (3pm).

IAN WORDEN

Rocks 1 East Thurrock 1

Isthmian premier

Alfie Bridgman’s 23rd minute wonder-strike was cancelled out by a late strike from East Thurrock’s Benjamin Wyss to deny Bognor another home Isthmian premier victory.

East Thurrock who were out the traps early. Johnny Ashman and Ollie Miles set up Reuben Martins-Dante Carvalho to shoot. But his low attempt was deflected wide off Joe Cook.

Harvey Whyte crossed for Charlie Bell whose header was blocked and follow up scissor kick bounced wide.

Sam Dowridge and Harvey Hughes threatened the ET goal but without luck.

Harry Hope got on the end of a nodded down long free-kick from Wyss but Amadou Tangara gathered the bouncing ball.

Bridgman got the ball forward but it was too much for Dan Gifford.

ET keeper Arthur Janata gathered Calvin Davies’ cross before Ethan Robb slipped up at the back and allowed Miles a chance.

Robb fouled Oliver Spooner and got a yellow card on 19 minutes.

But Bognor took the lead on 23 minutes. Bridgman made a run inside from the right before letting fly with a curling left footed strike into the top left corner. Not bad for a 17-year-old!

Ryan Dear clashed in the air with Tangara right arm as both went to the ball. The referee ignored the penalty claims.

Dowridge’s corner found Cook in the air but under pressure he powered it high into the air for Janata to gather.

Miles and Craig Robson clashed in the air and the East Thurrock United player required treatment.

Spooner went into the book for lashing out on the touchline after the half time whistle went.

A hip issue for Robson saw him replaced by Danny Howick on 49 minutes for Bognor.

Gifford went down in the box but the referee waved away claims for a penalty.

Dowridge was replaced by Nathan Odokonyero on 56 minutes. The referee was unhappy with the length of time the substitution took and Dowridge went into the book.

Seconds after coming on Odokonyero combined with Giffordto set up Whyte but he spun his strike high and wide.

Wyss blocked a pass with his arm and the referee gave a free-kick but no booking.

A melee ensued as Cook and Thomas Barton clashed after a decision in the middle of the park. Both were shown a yellow card on 76 minutes.

Tangara pulled out a super save to deny Ashman one on one on 80 minutes.

Rocks manager Robbie Blake went into the book on 85 minutes as tempers flared as Gifford was tripped right in front of the dugout and had to be replaced by Shola Ayoola.

East Thurrock had the ball in the net thanks to Hope after a knock down by Barton but it didn’t count on 89 minutes as the linesman had his flag up for offside.

Five minutes were added and Tangara made a crucial save from Miles at the end - but it wasn’t over as Wyss scrambled the ball home for the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

LIAM GOODLEY

Arundel 1 Selsey 3

SCFL division one

Selsey FC’s fourth away game in four weeks involved the short trip to Arundel’s Mill Road ground. Here's the best of Chris Hatton's pictures from the win.

With Arundel fighting to stay in the league, Selsey knew what they would be up against and they prepared well.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “We went about the game in the right manner trying to do the right things which sometimes take a little longer to get to grips with in a local derby.

“But after settling down we took the lead with a well-worked goal and, with the ball being worked well into Dillon North, via some good interplay he unselfishly squared the ball to Owen Worsdell to roll into an empty net for a 1-0 lead which we took into half-time.

“In the second half it wasn’t long before we got our second - this time good work by Ollie Clarke saw him set up Worsdell, whose shot was blocked on the line but with the ball up in the air Clarke reacted first to head home for 2-0.

“Not long after that we went 3-0 up when an own goal was scored as Dillon North chased the Arundel centre-half down and put him under pressure - he headed the ball over the goalkeeper and into an empty net.

“Our hosts did get a goal back when a Liam Bush tackle inside the box was to judged to be a foul on the Arundel forward with the referee pointing to the spot.

“Although Syd Davies got a hand to the resulting penalty he couldn’t quite keep it out and the hosts got a goal back 3-1.

“This gave them a bit of a lift and an even bigger one was had when Syd Davies came out to clear the ball and the referee deemed it dangerous play as he and the onrushing forward collided after he had cleared, sending him off to the dismay of a lot of supporters, management and our players.

“With Flynn Bennett taking over in goal we managed to see out the game and take another good three points on the road.”

This Saturday sees Selsey return to the High Street Ground to face Godalming (3pm).

Before the game there is the opportunity for young boys or girls (age range from 5-14) to come along for some free coaching from 11am-12.30 on the main pitch and then the chance to watch the first team in action. All welcome.

STEVE BONE

Storrington Res 0 East Dean 1

WSFL Champ south

Aaron Freeman’s late strike secured all three points for East Dean away to Storrington Reserves.

There wasn’t much to seperate the sides in the first half as both settled for half-chances and lacklustre attempts.

The second half was more open with more opportunities created but it was challenging for either side to break the deadlock.

Storrington had the best chance of the game when a strike from 30 yards out look destined for the back of the net, but Joby Oram’s acrobatic save tip the balled over the bar.

East Dean eventually took the lead through Freeman.

MoM Brad Hounsome sent a through ball towards Brad Silvester, who cut the ball back to Freeman which the striker placed the ball into the bottom corner.

The Dean broke a couple more times in the final moments of the game but failed to extend their lead.

Hailsham Town 0 Midhurst & Easebourne 2

SCFL division one

The Stags returned home from East Sussex with victory which secured a play-off place.

The best chance of the first half fell to Stags winger Will Essai whose effort hit the inside of the post.

Kieran Carter put a cross in for Harry Tremlett, who had a effort blocked. Tremlett set up Essai who fired against the post.

Stags started the second half well and took the lead in the 47th minute. Oli Kershaw put in a good cross from the left finding Robbie Tambling, who cleverly headed home to give Stags the lead.

Stags added a second in the 55th minute, Lewis Hamilton pressing the Hailsham defence with the ball falling to Jake Slater, who fed Tambling who went through and fired into bottom corner.

Hailsham did have a chance in the 75th minute with Charlie Playford effort hitting top of the bar. Connor Townsend forced Stags keeper Josh Bird to make a smart save.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was full of praise for his side: “We put in a very professional away performance keeping a clean sheet and two great finishes from Tambo. Our ball retention was very good. It sets us up nicely for a big week ahead.”

Chichester City Women 0 AFC Bournemouth Dev 0

(Bournemouth 4-3 on pens)

Chichester City Women bowed out of the Chairman’s Cup on penalties as AFC Bournemouth Development progressed to the final.

The two sides couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes, and the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

Elinor Williams and Lisbeth Mottashed saw their penalties saved and it was AFC Bournemouth Development who won the semi-final.

Chi had the first chance of the game when Mottashed met Morgan Bond’s corner but could only head wide.

Chichester continued to pile on the pressure. A good pass from Mikki Collins found Gaby Hobday but her shot from the edge of the 18-yard box curled away from goal.

A short pass from the Bournemouth defender allowed Bond to poke a shot towards goal that went narrowly wide.

Tegan Andrade-Paris and Collins linked well to stop a Bournemouth attackl.

Mottashed and Charlotte Long who both did well on the right to keep Bournemouth at bay. The visitors had a chance just before half-time but Tatyana Blackman was out well to save.

Just after the hour, a Bournemouth free-kick into a dangerous area of the Chi box was pushed away by Blackman.

Both sides had chances to win it and Williams was denied by a last-ditch tackle.

Chichester had one final chance when Bond saw her shot crash off the bar.

In the shooutout both sides scored their first three. But Williams saw her attempt saved. The Cherries scored their fourth before Mottashed’s penalty was saved.