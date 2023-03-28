A team of Manchester United Legends – with some other special footballing guests – featured in a charity match in Worthing on Sunday (March 26).

The much-anticipated charity game was a sell-out, with more than 3,000 people turning out watch the action at Worthing’s Woodside Road.

Manchester United Legends ran out 5-2 winners in an entertaining game against Worthing Legends.

Chris Eagles, who made seven first-team appearances for Manchester United between 2003 and 2008, netted a hat-trick. Danny Webber, who was on the United books between 1999 and 2003 and featured in the Champions League, scored a brace.

David May, Lee Martin and Keith Gillespie also featured for the visitors, as did Danny Simpson and Wes Morgan, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City.

Despite finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time, Worthing Legends improved after the break and scored twice.

Fan favourite and cult hero Ben Carrington – who flew over from his home in the US to make an appearance – scored the first, whilst club stalwart – and current kit manager – Stuart Evans scored from the spot with the final kick of the game.

Worthing were spearheaded by the management team of Keith Rowley, Sammy Donnelly and Mick Fogden.

There were some familiar faces on show – particularly for those that followed the club in the 90s/early 2000s. All-time record appearance holder Mark Knee, who made 462 appearances for the club between 1998-2014, played alongside former teammates Paul Kennett and Mark Burt, who have over 700 appearances for the club between them.

Experienced campaigner Darren Budd – who started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion – was the stand-out player and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

All proceeds from the game will be going to Deafkidz International – a small Brighton-based charity, dedicated to the safeguarding and protection of deaf children and young people worldwide.

