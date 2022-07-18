The 25-year-old departed for Tottenham Hotspur this summer in a deal worth £25 million – having played 124 games for the Albion since joining from Lille in 2016.
Yesterday (July 17), four years after he arrived on the south coast, Bissouma took to Instagram to thank the club for ‘allowing him to realise a big part of his dreams’.
Bissouma wrote: "4 years today that I signed my first contract with @officialbhafc thank you for it's 4 beautiful years and for allowing me to realise part of my big dreams."
"All the management of the club and also the fans thank you very much. The adventure continues in my new family but I will never forget you #yb8"
The Mali international was one of Graham Potter’s stand-out performers last year, as the Seagulls achieved their highest ever finish since being promoted to England's top-flight.
Bissouma’s performances saw him become one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League, with big clubs circling for his signature this summer knowing he had only one year left on his current Brighton deal.
Since signing for Spurs, Bissouma has travelled with his new team-mates to South Korea for their pre-season tour, but he has not yet featured for Tottenham after returning a positive Covid test last week.