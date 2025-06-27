British tennis star Dan Evans has questioned why he – or none of his compatriots – were chosen to play on centre court on quarter-final day at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After brilliant three-set wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul, Evans was beaten by Jenson Brooksby in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) on Thursday (June 26).

The match was played on court one, where another Brit – Billy Harris – was beaten earlier in the day by Ugo Humbert 7-6, 6-1. Three British players were in doubles action on court two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans was the last remaining British player to exit the competition in the WTA and ATP events

Dan Evans’ memorable Eastbourne Open run has come to an end – meaning there are no more Brits left in the singles draws. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

The 35-year-old took aim at a decision made by the organisers of the event on Friday.

"I have questions to why no British players are on centre court today,” he said.

"That would be my big thing. Whether it be me, Billy, the doubles, the British fans come here to watch British players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don't come to watch anybody else. That's just a fact. And that is my biggest question. It's not about me personally. I don't think it would happen in another country.

"And it's just disappointing that it happened here.”

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková was scheduled to play Varvara Gracheva first on centre court on Thursday – but the Czech had to pull out due to a thigh injury.

The first action centre court ticket holders saw was the third set between Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca – a match which was suspended on Wednesday night due to darkness.

Up next was Anna Blinkova vs Maya Joint; Jakub Mensik against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and, finally, Fritz returned to face compatriot Marcos Giron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the first day of the week where there were no Brits on centre court.

Sussex World understand the schedule was impacted by the Fonseca vs Fritz delay – and the ATP’s resolution decisions were made out of fairness to all the players involved, so they got suitable rest.

The joint WTA / ATP event also needs to take broadcast needs into account.

The organisers have also previously described court one as a big show court at Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans had previously brought centre court to life with his win over second seed Paul.

"It was a very quick turnaround [before playing Brooksby],” he said.

"It was not easy, but that's tennis. You have to recover and get back out there. I'm not sure what time he finished yesterday (Wednesday) but I think it was a lot earlier than me.

"It just felt all very quick today.”

Evans said he had to get used to a ‘different court’ and a ‘totally different background’ after his win on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was totally different everything,” he added. “So it was a little difficult. But again he was better than me. He played a smart match.

"He's a good opponent and he'll be difficult to stop."

Brooksby faces Humbert on Friday. To see the full line-up for the day, including British interest in the doubles, see https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/lexus-eastbourne-open-semi-final-line-up-confirmed-taylor-fritz-and-alexandra-eala-among-players-in-action-on-friday-british-interest-in-the-doubles-5197982