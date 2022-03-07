Crawley Friday Night Darts league raises £1,800 at inaugural Paul Terry Flying Pairs competition

Paul Terry was very involved in the running of the league, but sadly he passed away last year after losing his battle to cancer.
The family received fantastic support from Macmillan especially the Macmillan nurses.
Have you seen? The Archbishop of Canterbury leads sermon and prayer at Crawley Church
Chairman Mick Kirrage said: “I am so pleased to announce that we raised a fantastic £1800 on the night.
“I would like to thank every local business who supported this event by donating some amazing raffle prizes.
See also Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient rank
"A big Thank You to everyone who attended the event and dug deep in there pockets to help raise this fantastic amount of Money. 66 players entered the competition which was won by Rob Metcalf and Andy Shadbolt.
"A big thank you also goes to Mal Terry (Paul’s wife) for coming along and kindly presenting the trophies.”
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK