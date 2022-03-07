Crawley Friday Night Darts league raises £1,800 at inaugural Paul Terry Flying Pairs competition

Paul Terry was very involved in the running of the league, but sadly he passed away last year after losing his battle to cancer.

The family received fantastic support from Macmillan especially the Macmillan nurses.

The trophy winners

Chairman Mick Kirrage said: “I am so pleased to announce that we raised a fantastic £1800 on the night.

“I would like to thank every local business who supported this event by donating some amazing raffle prizes.

"A big Thank You to everyone who attended the event and dug deep in there pockets to help raise this fantastic amount of Money. 66 players entered the competition which was won by Rob Metcalf and Andy Shadbolt.

"A big thank you also goes to Mal Terry (Paul’s wife) for coming along and kindly presenting the trophies.”

