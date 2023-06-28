Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage are out of the Rothesay International Eastbourne, bowing out in the second round to two of the tournament favourites.

Dart put up a strong fight against Rothesay Classic Birmingham champion, Jelena Ostapenko, but couldn't deny the 2021 title-winner from a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Second on Centre Court, Burrage was defeated by world No.7 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-1, with the Brit now looking ahead to the start of Wimbledon next week.

Gauff is now set to play her doubles partner - world No.4 Jessica Pegula - in the quarter-finals. Fourth seed and last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur was knocked out in the second round by Italy's Camila Giorgi - who stormed to a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to join Madison Keys and Petra Martic in the quarter-finals. Liam Broady also missed out on a place in the quarter-finals against Sweden's Mikael Ymer. World No.61, Ymer took a 6-2, 6-4 win in an hour and 21 minutes.

There's been an early upset already on day three as Mackenzie McDonald knocked out the top seed and reigning champion Taylor Fritz 7-6(3), 7-6(8). Fritz had held a break advantage in both sets, but McDonald came back twice to seal the win in two hours and 17 minutes. On the men's side there have also been wins for 2022 cinch Championships runner-up, Miomir Kecmanovic, American JJ Wolf, and France's Gregoire Barrere who knocked out world No.28 Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Broady and Jonny O'Mara also bowed out of the men's doubles quarter-finals against top seeds and cinch Championships winners Ivan Dodig and Austin Kajicek 6-4, 6-4.

See the best of Wednesday’s photos on this page and the ones linked

Britain's Harriet Dart returns to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 28, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia plays a backhand against Harriet Dart of Great Britain during the Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 28, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Harriet Dart of Great Britain in action during their second round women's singles match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during Day Five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 28, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Camila Giorgi of Italy during the Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 28, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)