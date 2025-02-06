Incredible footage shows the moment a dog sniffs out a 'lost' person, who is 'buried' under snow - during a mountain rescue training exercise.

This was the impressive moment when SD Hope - a mountain rescue dog - dug through a wall of snow to ‘rescue’ a person, during an avalanche rescue exercise.

The clever pooch sniffed out the person - who was hiding in a ‘snow hole’ - and can be seen in the video frantically digging through the thick snow during the simulated rescue mission.

Clever search dog SD Hope 'rescues' handler from a snow hole during a training exercise in the Cairngorms | Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England

Dogs and their handlers from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England took part in a training week in the Cairngorms. The exercise is designed to prepare search and rescue dogs for what they would likely encounter during an avalanche.

A social media post reads: "Although our dogs don’t work regularly in avalanche prone areas (although with enough snow anywhere can be), there are many areas prone to large snow drifts forming.

It is not unheard of for people to be buried in their cars during snow storms. This helps familiarise the dogs with the skills needed find people in this situation."

