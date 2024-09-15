Strictly Come Dancing superfan has ballroom transformation and performs for celebrity dance judges in TV show
A 64 year old Strictly superfan got to live out her dancefloor dream on TV - just like the celebrities in her favourite BBC show. Linda Adams, from Cleveleys in Lancashire, beat thousands of other applicants for the chance to take part in Dance Floor Heroes along with 12 other finalists, and now you can watch her transformation in an exclusive programme.
‘Oldest’ dancer gets the fastest dance
In the half hour show, Linda tells journalist Lucinda Herbert how watching Strictly Come Dancing inspired her, and partner Ian Mallam, to take up ballroom and Latin dance, and how it ‘completely clears her mind’ - even when she gets the wrong steps! The former civil servant and shop owner goes on to say that it was ‘hilarious’ that she was given the jive - the fastest dance in the competition - as she is ‘the oldest one’ and is up against much younger hopefuls.
Judged by Strictly stars
She joins two other women from the Fylde coast - Claire Turnham, and Loie McNeil - a cancer survivor who wants to show her two children that life after cancer can be full of fun adventures. During the programme, which is also available to watch online, Shots! TV follow the journey of the three novice dancers as they go through intense training sessions with professional dance partners, get stunning makeovers and finally get to perform in front of a panel of Strictly judges at a glitzy event at Blackpool Winter Gardens.
Dancing for mental health
Hosted by Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, the final event took place in the world famous Empress Ballroom, with a packed audience and each hopeful had to face critique from ballroom dance experts Pasha Kovalev, Vito Coppola, Joanne Clifton and Pasquale La Rocca. And the charity bash raised over £27,000 for mental health charity, Tia’s Crown. Watch the show to find out who took home the glitterball, and why dance means so much to these inspiring women. Applications are also open for Dance Floor Heroes 2025.
Watch it online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52540720/dance-floor-heroes
