Denton Community Challenge returns in 2023: Here's what you need to know

The 11th Denton Community Challenge, a community sporting day for local families, will be held on Saturday, June 10.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 24th May 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:08 BST

At the event children can enjoy a programme of sporting activities as well as trampolines, bouncy castle and assault course, and events in the arena. There will be fete attractions, stalls and a BBQ kindly provided by the local 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts.

Sporting activities will be promoted on the day and children can have fun taking part in some or all of these sports challenges. The aim of the day is to provide a fun and inclusive day for families to enjoy and also to raise awareness of the many sporting groups in the area.

Denton Community ChallengeDenton Community Challenge
Denton Community Challenge
    There will also be drumming from Newhaven based Earthquake Drummers, as well as fun activities such as crazy golf and table tennis.

    Teas, coffees and cakes will be on sale in the hall, where there will be a craft fair selling locally made arts, crafts and produce. The Grand Raffle will be drawn later and the day finishes with the grand Tug of War.

    The event is held on Saturday, June 10, from 1pm to 5pm at the Avis Road Recreation Ground in Denton, Newhaven.

    Denton Community Challenge is a group who aim to bring the community together to celebrate the wide range of sports and social groups active in the Newhaven area. They have been chosen as one of the Co-Operative’s Good Causes. Find out more at facebook.com/DentonCommunitychallenge

    There is still time for new stallholders to join the event. Email [email protected] for details.

    For more local events visit newhavenfestival.co.uk

