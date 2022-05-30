Eastbourne carnival returns to celebrate the jubilee: This year ‘will be bigger and better than ever’

In the last few years the carnival has been disrupted by the pandemic, and although it went ahead last year it was much smaller than normal.

More than 1,500 people are expected to join in with the route from Western Lawns to Princes Park on Saturday June 4, starting at 2pm. It is hoped 25,000 people will be out to support the carnival.

Organisers say, “The biggest seafront carnival in the South East will return this year celebrating the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby.

“Now we are hopefully coming out of the pandemic and we enter an exciting year, as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

“Eastbourne Carnival normally takes place on the last Bank Holiday in May – but given the Queen’s celebrations – in 2022 the carnival will be held on Saturday June 4 on the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“This is our theme for this year – and we encourage everyone to bring out their creativity, performance and celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign – and of course entertain our fabulous town, and its visitors.”

Organisers want the community to ‘come alive in a celebration of colour, costume and creativity for this historic event’.

Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

They said, “Eastbourne carnival has been a regular feature in the town since returning in 2011. This summer will see the first full scale carnival for three years.”

The carnival will feature live music and entertainment.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “We are thrilled that Eastbourne’s carnival will be back parading along the seafront once again on June 4, bringing with it fun, festivities and cheer!

"This year the colourful parade will be bigger and better than ever as we celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style. A brilliant showcase of creativity and talent from the individuals and groups which make up the procession – it’s an event not to be missed!”

The carnival is sponsored by Lightning Fibre and the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

To find out more go to: https://www.eastbournecarnival.com/