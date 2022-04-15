Eastbourne/Brighton band Amongst Liars confirm new album

Amongst Liars - pic by Duncan Tyler

The band spent a lot of lockdown writing as much possible. Formed in early 2020 , they describe their music as a unique blend of energetic modern rock, taking influences from bands and artists including Audioslave, Royal Blood, RATM, BMTH, Slaves, Jack White, Biffy Clyro, Shinedown, Cleopatrick and QOTSA. Lyrically the band speak about modern life, tackling issues such as mental health, homelessness, fake news and government failings, says Ian George (vocals). Joining Ian in the band are Leo Burdett (guitar), Adam Oarton (drums) and Ross Towner (bass).

To date they have released six singles amassing over 200k Spotify streams, as well as strong video views across all platforms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They recently won the Great Music Stories Band of the Year 2021, voted for by listeners across the year and they finished 2021 with an eight-date UK headline tour.

Ian said: “Our self-titled debut album as a whole is a commentary on the world we currently live in, tackling issues such as abuse and bullying, war mongering for financial gain, poverty, greed, fake news, unjust and deceitful political misgivings, election fraud, human rights abuses and climate change concerns. But the message of the album is one of positivity and empowerment. There are a lot of inequities in this world, but people can and do get strength and take control, through challenging and standing up to abusers, politicians and general wrong doers.”

“With regards to the album artwork, created by the amazing Pierre Englebrecht, the forest setting is a setting of feeling lost. She is not only lost, but she (our mind/thoughts) are stuck, being held back by negative thoughts of the past and fear for the future (the tree and many arms); stopping her from being in the present moment. The clocks amplifies the time element of the concept and the struggle we have to live in the present, the only moment/time that is real and that matters and what we can control. The main theme of the album is dealing with modern life and making the most of being in the present. ‘All these truths that stand before us’, from the song Reign is symbolic of the entire album.

Amongst Liars was formed from the ashes of two bands – Saint Apache and Katalina Kicks. Both bands were successful in their own right and toured extensively – actually meeting for the first time and sharing the same bill at the venue Rebellion (Manchester) in 2016.

But April 2019 saw the Saint Apache singer split from the band and Katalina Kicks imploded in July. Ian reached out – and Amongst Liars was formed. I was with Katalina Kicks for about eight years,” Ian says, “and the others were from Saint Apache. We played a lot of festivals and supported a lot of quite big names and we had three albums out, but that all fell apart for me in 2019.”

Something similar happened to Saint Apache: “They played the Isle of Wight Festival and then their singer decided he didn’t want to commit to the band anymore. I thought it was a real shame because I had been following the band. I sent them a message and said ‘Are you looking for a singer?’ We realised we had the same interest in modern rock songs talking about modern life. We got together and we did a few of my old songs and we did some of their old songs, and it just gelled. I remember sitting in my kitchen when my old band fell apart and I was just thinking ‘What am I going to do?’ And they were in the same position.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022