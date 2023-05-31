Bishopstone May Fayre successfully returned for the first time since lockdown.

Linda Wallraven, one of the organisers, said: “The sun shone and people came in their droves to enjoy live performances from the Sunshine Strummers, Hi Tyme, Bond School of Dance and Seaford Silver Band together with clotted cream teas.

"The fayre was officially opened by Reverend Elizabeth of St. Andrew's Church, Bishopstone. There were plenty of stalls, Tavern in the Tent, vintage bikes, ice cream Charlie, burgers, games and visiting local charities.

“The event wouldn't have been possible without the help of Seaford Rotary, Seaford Bonfire Society and all the donations. We would also like to thank the Co op Princess Drive, Morrisons Seaford and Rhoddas of Cornwall for their contributions to the teas.”

READ THIS:

1 . Bishopstone May Fayre Bishopstone May Fayre Photo: Linda Wallraven

2 . Bishopstone May Fayre Bishopstone May Fayre Photo: Linda Wallraven

3 . Bishopstone May Fayre Bishopstone May Fayre Photo: Linda Wallraven

4 . Bishopstone May Fayre Bishopstone May Fayre Photo: Linda Wallraven