Olly Murs has confirmed that under medical advice, he will not be performing in Manchester or Birmingham

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health problems blighted Olly Murs most recent performance on his UK Tour.

The singer left the stage after only six song at his most recent show in Glasgow.

It’s now led to the musician cancelling two more dates ahead of his sold out London performance this weekend.

Beloved singer Olly Murs' bad luck in Glasgow continues, after The X-Factor runner-up had to cancel his performance midway through due to issues with his voice - and has now cancelled two further shows after contracting a respiratory infection.

The concert, which took place at the OVO Hydro overnight (May 22, 2025), saw the singer perform six songs before stopping and informing the crowd his “voice has gone" and that "this has never happened to me before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop icon Olly Murs delivered a set packed with pop classics.

He continued: “[...]you can hear my voice is going. I want to give you the concert you deserve so I can't go on. I'm going to come back, but I need to go now."

Murs, 40, then took to social media to apologize for the events, telling followers on Instagram that he was “so sorry” to walk off stage midway through his performance and cancel the show. “I have never done this in 15 years, Most of the time, as singers, you can kind of get through it if your voice isn’t 100 percent.

“But I walked out tonight thinking my voice was great,” he continued, “I maybe felt a little bit rundown but I didn't think I couldn't do the show because I wouldn't have come out there otherwise. So, to walk off after six songs, I am so sorry. 15 years I have never done this.

“You deserve the best show and me being at my best. I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the second time Murs has had to cancel a performance in Glasgow: last year, the singer pulled out of his support slot for Take That shortly before the event was about to start, while earlier this year he postponed two dates in Brighton and Hull due to a stomach bug “ripping through” the band and crew.

“I’m sorry to let my fans down”

Murs confirmed through his Instagram account earlier today that his planned show in Manchester this evening and Birmingham this weekend have now been cancelled as doctors advised he takes 48 hours to rest his voice.

Addressing the last minute cancellations, Murs wrote: “To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend. I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal chords.

“I’ve been having the best time on this tour and I’m so sorry to let my fans down, I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who bought tickets will be refunded automatically by the ticketing agents they have used over the course of the week, while his performance at London’s The O2 is set to take place, as of writing.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.