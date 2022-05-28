Sam Ryder headlines Soho House celebration in newly opened Brighton Beach House

Brighton Beach House is a members’ club with spaces to eat, drink and relax, a small pool with a terrace looking out to sea, and an event space.

Sam Ryder, fresh from his Eurovision success, performed exclusively for members and guests in his first live show after the competition. Sam entertained guests with songs including his now iconic hit ‘Space Man’.

The line-up also included Brighton-born Woody Cook who closed out the night.

Sam Ryder, fresh from his Eurovision success, performed exclusively for members and guests at Soho House in Brighton in his first live show after the competition. Picture by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

East Sussex’s top creatives, including Fatboy Slim frontman Norman Cook and editor Laura Weir, were joined by actor Sebastian Croft, DJ and author Fat Tony, writer Jack Guinness, and Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, to enjoy the live performances and seaside setting.

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is a home for interesting and diverse people to come together, share ideas, make connections, and foster creativity in all its forms.

Located on Madeira Drive in Brighton, Brighton Beach House is set over two floors and has a dipping pool with a terrace looking out to sea, Club Cecconi’s, Club Lounge and event space.