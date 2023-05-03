Edit Account-Sign Out
Seaford to host festival in celebration of the King’s Coronation

The event will take place on Monday, May 8, from 11am to 6pm on the Martello Field in Seaford.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:18 BST

A festival to celebrate the King’s Coronation is being held on the Martello Field East, with parking for a small fee raising funds for the Rotary charity in the West Field.

Organiser Miranda Bearns-Lowles said: “Bring your picnic blanket or camping chairs, watch the performances and dog show, browse the stalls, enjoy a good old fashioned community day out.”

The day starts with a children and family parade; just adorn your crown and join in the fun parade, meeting in the arena at 11am. The Mayor, Deputy mayor and Young Mayor will be joining, as well as Elsa from Frozen too, and each child will receive a Coronation Festival Certificate for taking part, sponsored by A Spoonful of Sugar.

    There will be live performances of music, singing, dancing, gymnastics and more throughout the day, starting at 11.30am.

    There is a Coronation Festival dog show that’s open to everyone. Registration is on the day and there are 7 categories and best in show. Rosettes and Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Funds raised go toward Seahaven Wildlife rescue. Judging is by Kira of Sue’s Animal magic with guest judges.

    There will be lots of stalls for you to browse, including local eateries, community, charity, local groups, market stalls, children’s groups, face painting, St Leonard’s Church, making stalls, games, tombola and so much more.For details of the day or pitch enquiries, please email: [email protected]

    King Charles III Coronation - This is what is happening in the Lewes District

    In photos: Storrington shops display red, white and blue decorations in countdown to the Coronation

    8 fantastic Chichester window displays celebrating King Charles III's Coronation

