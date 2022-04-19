Shoreham offers Celebrating Shakespeare Festival

Oddbodies

“We would love to welcome as many people as possible to the performances,” said spokeswoman Sherron Barker. “After a two-year delay Celebrating Shakespeare is back on the great Bard’s 458th birthday.”

Coming up:

Celebrating Shakespeare in Words and Music, free, St Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham, BN43 5DQ, 11am-12.30pm.

“In the beautiful church of St Mary de Haura, actors, singers and musicians entertain in a now traditional free concert – a varied programme of songs, sonnets, speeches and music from Shakespeare and his times. Music groups King Henry’s Consort and Pastores Ensemble, choirs Seven Singers and Sounds and Sweet Airs, and four actors entertain in a concert for all the family.”

For the Love of Shakespeare......the Bard and Me, Beth Miller, £6, Baptist Church, 1A Western Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WD, 2-3pm.

“Based on her book For the Love of Shakespeare, published in 2016 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of his death, author Beth Miller gives a lively insightful talk on the genius of the Bard and some of the rival claimants to authorship of his plays (there are many), and explores reasons why people think one of these, rather than Shakespeare, was the writer.

“She will also discuss the undervalued skill of making stuff up and how we are prone to forget its power once we leave childhood behind.”

Beth is also the author of six novels, plus another non-fiction book about The Archers. She is a Royal Literary Fund Fellow at Brighton University and has a PhD in psychology.

Elizabethan Delights, £6, Baptist Church, 1A Western Road, BN43 5WD, 3.30-4.45pm.

“A singing workshop suitable for all ages and abilities, whether you sing in choirs or just in the shower. Easy to sing centuries-old songs and rounds to make you smile, songs the Bard himself may well have heard and sung and a chance to revel in the sounds of Elizabethan England. It will be led by the inspirational and widely experienced singing teacher Emily Longhurst.

“Social distancing and ventilation provided!”

King Lear – A One-Man Tour De Force, £12, £35 family of four, Baptist Church, 1A Western Road, BN43 5WD, 7.30-9.15pm.

“Armed with only a drum, a guitar, a knife and a chair, the tragic trajectory of Lear’s demise is presented to you from the point of view of his long suffering and ever-loyal Fool. Adapted and performed by Paul Morel with all the trademark physical ingenuity and flair of Oddbodies Theatre, this is an inventive, irreverent and highly accessible take on one of Shakespeare’s most brilliant plays.”

