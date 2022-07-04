The Music Of Lionel Richie plus Jane McDonald on the Eastbourne stage

Lionel – The Music Of Lionel Richie

A spokesman said: “The music of the mighty mighty Lionel Richie will have audiences in Eastbourne dancing on the ceiling all night long when the popular Lionel - The Music of Lionel Richie comes to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

“Hits include Hello, Easy, Three Times A Lady, All Night Long and Stuck on You which are sure to raise the roof and truly celebrate one of soul’s greatest modern superstars.

“The show, which features Malcolm Pitt on lead vocals, is in its third year of touring and has received rave reviews across the country. Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV’s Sunday Night At The Palladium and the Graham Norton Show for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse performance celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores, recreating the sensational on-stage magic of one of the most successful balladeers of all time.”

Malcolm said; “I would listen to Lionel’s second album Can’t Slow Down all the time as a teenager, not realising then that I was going to become a singer and sing these fantastic songs for a living.

“I can still remember when I first heard All Night Long at a house party and everyone was singing around a record player. It was such a memorable experience.

"And of course, Hello seemed to be at number one forever.”

This award winning five-star production also features a line-up of world-class musicians including musical director Jonny Miller from Talon – The Best of Eagles.

Lionel – The Music of Lionel Richie at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne Wednesday, July 6, 7.30pm. Tickets on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Also coming up, singer Jane McDonald brings Let The Light In to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, July 8 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The 1,600-seat Congress is a unique building which offers world-class acoustics.

"There’s no such thing as a bad seat at the Congress so book now for this beloved performer and enjoy a fabulous night out!

“The BAFTA award-winning star always delivers a phenomenal show along with her fantastic live band and backing singers. With stunning production and songs played from the new hit album Let The Light In this concert promises to be the best one yet.

“Singer, songwriter, TV presenter and personality Jane is a national treasure.

"Wakefield born and bred Jane shot to fame with the first reality show of its kind The Cruise.

"Her talent, warmth and personality shone through and she’s gone onto maintain a place in the nation’s hearts for well over 20 years.”

Tickets from £35.