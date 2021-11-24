The Zoots and The Kinx offer Eastbourne dates

The Zoots

From this month, all the regular shows which would usually be held at the seafront venue are instead taking place in the Shackleton Hall in the Welcome Building – between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden in the Devonshire Quarter.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “First to take to the stage for a trip down Memory Lane are The Kinx on Friday, November 26 with the Kinks Tribute Show.

“Endorsed by Kinks front man Dave Davies and described as England’s premiere Kinks tribute band, The Kinx will delight crowds as they perform hits including You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, Tired of Waiting and many more.

“On Saturday, November 27 Bandstand regulars The Zoots will be treading the boards with The Sounds of the 60s.

“Music lovers can join The Zoots as they relive the 1960s in a non-stop, sharp and spectacular live music concert. Be prepared to be wowed by this show, which is cram packed with hit after hit, filled with tight harmonies, outstanding music and a highly contagious energy.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.