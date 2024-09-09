Twist and Shout for the Upbeat Beatles in Hastings!

Upbeat Beatles

Sunday 15th September, 7:30pm, head to Hastings White Rock for some Beatlemania!

Paying homage to the greatest band in history, ‘The Upbeat Beatles’ take you through the whole of the Beatles’ career.

With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia, and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians with West End experience, this is a two-hour spectacular show not to be missed, for Beatles fans new and old!

The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation. The talented performers have an easy, happy rapport with any crowd, giving them a reputation to be envied as the best in the business.

There isn’t a band to touch them - 8 bars of “Twist and Shout” and you will know why! No other band can perform this song like the Upbeat Beatles!

With powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship. If you love the Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love the Beatles you’ll love this show!