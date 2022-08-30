Worthing Carnival: Unique market and parade created a buzz for visitors

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bumper Worthing summer carnival ran all through the bank holiday weekend, from Saturday, August 27, to Monday, August 29. It was the first carnival since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. Click here to see our picture gallery.

Stalls were put up on the seafront alongside the route of Monday’s parade, which offered products including handcrafts, jewellery gifts, artisan foods and coffee.

"It’s a community thing, [as] everybody is local,” said market director, Sharon Leppard, who runs similar markets in Goring, Findon and Angmering.

The bumper summer carnival, based in Steyne Gardens, was a three-day community celebration involving local groups, live music, magicians, children's entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

For Sharon, the popular markets ‘bring fresh air’ and ‘help people to start their own businesses and meet face to face’ adding to our spirit of enterprise in Worthing.

Emma Molloy’s stall, Cat Burglar – which specialises in doughnuts – had sold out by lunchtime.

She said: “I think they find companies with a heart and soul, who care about their customers."

Christine, a nearby stallholder who makes jewellery, added: “They find things they can’t see in shops.”

The market and parade created a buzz for local visitors and those from further afield, who praised the range of businesses, food and atmosphere.

“I like everything about the market and Worthing,” said Michael, who made the trip from London to visit his grandchildren.

As the market closed, the Bank Holiday closed with it.

But Sharon is always looking for new talents.

“Approach me, tell me what you sell,” she said.

"I’ll tell you what markets you fit into and what you need.

"We’ll need that spirit in the long winter to come.”

