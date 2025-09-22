This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The fallout from Wrestlepalooza is set to continue on the first WWE episode since John Cena’s bruising to Brock Lesnar

Will the animosity that took place over the weekend continue on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw?

The fallout from Wrestlepalooza continues with one question in mind - what next for John Cena?

Will we also hear from your new Women’s Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, as the road to Crow Jewel: Perth begins?

There seem to be more questions than there are answers after the conclusion of the WWE’s first Wrestlepalooza event, which took place over the weekend.

For many, the most concerning question is what’s next for John Cena on his retirement tour. After facing off against Brock Lesnar at the event, he never felt like he had left the gate, and with ‘The Beast Incarnate’ levelling the record-holding former Undisputed WWE Champion, is there anywhere else for Cena to go aside from maybe home after such a beating?

Will Seth Rollins also have any comment to make after his loss to his eternal rival, CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, during their intergender battle over the weekend? We know that CM Punk still has his sights on Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, but there was an interesting face-off at the Wrestlepalooza post-show.

He and Cody Rhodes both raised their titles in each other’s faces - is Rollins set to be Rhodes’ next challenger, or will Rhodes invite ‘The Visionary’ to challenge for his Undisputed WWE Championship, after the one-time friendship between the two to help Rhodes finish the story?’

Here’s your preview ahead of this evening’s Monday Night Raw, including a slightly earlier start time for those in the United Kingdom.

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start in the UK tonight?

Stephanie Vaquer was crowned the new Women's World Champion after defeating IYO SKY at this weekend's WWE Wrestlepalooza event in Indianapolis, Indiana. | WWE

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to air live on Netflix at the slightly earlier time this week of 12am BST on September 23, with on-demand repeats available shortly after the broadcast.

What has been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

Actually, no official word has been made about what is scheduled to take place this evening on Monday Night Raw.

With the fallout from Wrestlepalooza set to continue, and flashes of rivalries between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch and Jey Uso, we can only assume that they will be on hand this evening to start the build towards the next big WWE event, Crown Jewel Perth.

Expect Adam Pearce, however, at some stage during the day to pop on social media to announce a few things - perhaps everyone is still getting over the mauling John Cena recieved at the hands of ‘The Beast Incarnate’?

What were the results from WWE Wrestlepalooza over the weekend?

The first edition of Wrestlepalooza took place on Saturday, crowning a new women’s champion and perhaps the last time we’ll see John Cena after his crushing defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 - quick results:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes retained against Drew McIntyre

Vacant Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer beat IYO SKY to win the championship

Brock Lesnar beat John Cena

CM Punk and AJ Lee beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beat Jimmy and Jey Uso

