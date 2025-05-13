The first semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will take place tonight (May 13) 🎙

15 acts are looking to book a place in the grand finale.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Get your EU flags ready because the first Eurovision semi-final is just a few hours away. It is set to be televised in the UK, so viewers can follow along from home.

Fifteen acts are looking to claim a place in this weekend’s grand finale - and possibly even be crowned winner. The BBC will once again be broadcasting all of the action from the song contest.

It has confirmed the channel details and start times for the first semi-final. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Eurovision’s first semi-final on TV today?

Sweden's KAJ will be performing "Bara Bada Bastu" in the first Eurovision semi-final | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

The Beeb will be broadcasting both semi-finals and the Eurovision Song Contest grand finale this week. The first qualification competition is set to take place tonight (May 13).

If you are planning to tune in this evening, you will want to know what time coverage starts. It will be live on BBC One from 8pm and is due to run until 10.20pm.

The action is being broadcast from Basel, Switzerland, which is on hosting duties in 2025. Nemo was crowned the winner last year and brought the action back to the alpine country.

Which channel is Eurovision on TV?

Both of the semi-finals and the 2025 grand finale will be live on BBC One and iPlayer, it has been confirmed. It will also be live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, for those who are just wanting to listen.

Who is performing in tonight’s semi-final?

There will be 15 nations competing in tonight’s semi-final. It includes one of the big favourites, according to our resident music expert Benjamin Jackson.

Iceland - Væb performing "Róa"

Poland - Justyna Steczkowska performing "Gaja"

Slovenia - Klemen performing "How Much Time Do We Have Left"

Estonia - Tommy Cash performing "Espresso Macchiato"

Ukraine - Ziferblat performing "Bird of Pray"

Sweden - KAJ performing "Bara bada bastu"

Portugal - Napa performing "Deslocado"

Norway - Kyle Alessandro performing "Lighter"

Belgium - Red Sebastian performing "Strobe Lights"

Azerbaijan - Mamagama performing "Run with U"

San Marino - Gabry Ponte[f] performing "Tutta l'Italia"

Albania - Shkodra Elektronike performing "Zjerm"

Netherlands - Claude performing "C'est la vie"

Croatia - Marko Bošnjak performing "Poison Cake"

Cyprus - Theo Evan performing "Shh"

How many acts make it through to the Eurovision final?

The 15 countries competing in the semi-final tonight are bidding to secure one of 10 places in the final. It will be the same in the second one, which takes place on Thursday (May 15).

The top ten countries from each Semi-Final will make it through to Saturday’s (May 17) Grand Final - with audiences able to vote for their favourites. The finale will feature 26 acts total, including the Big Five who automatically qualify - the UK is one of these countries.

