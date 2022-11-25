Edit Account-Sign Out
25 pictures of Wakehurst Place's enchanting and magical Glow Wild trail

Wakehurst Place’s award-winning lantern trail is back for it’s ninth year, featuring a never-before-scene route, brand new installations, and packed full of other surprises

By Mark Dunford
37 minutes ago

The gardens are brought to life with beautifully hand-crafted festive lanterns and captivating light installations created by leading artists.

Photographer Steve Robards visited Glow Wild to take these pictures and the video above to show you what you can expect.

SEE ALSO Glow Wild at Wakehurst Place: Spectacular and enchanting - a walk full of nature and wonder | Wakehurst experts scale the UK's tallest living Christmas tree

You can see all you need to know about Glow Wild 2022 here.

1. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241

Photo: S Robards

2. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241

Photo: S Robards

3. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241

Photo: S Robards

4. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241

Photo: S Robards

Steve Robards