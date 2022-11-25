25 pictures of Wakehurst Place's enchanting and magical Glow Wild trail

Wakehurst Place’s award-winning lantern trail is back for it’s ninth year, featuring a never-before-scene route, brand new installations, and packed full of other surprises
The gardens are brought to life with beautifully hand-crafted festive lanterns and captivating light installations created by leading artists.
Photographer Steve Robards visited Glow Wild to take these pictures and the video above to show you what you can expect.
1. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241
Photo: S Robards
2. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241
Photo: S Robards
3. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241
Photo: S Robards
4. Glow Wild magical winter lantern trail at Wakehurst is one of the longest-running in the South East and this year features 11 brand new installations and over 1000 handmade lanterns across a new route through the spectacular gardens. Pic S Robards SR2211241
Photo: S Robards