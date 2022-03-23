80,000 daffodils stun at Michelham Priory

More than 80,000 of the flowers in 18 varieties have burst into bloom throughout the heritage site’s grounds.

Visitors can enjoy swathes of daffodils with bright golden cultivars like Dutch Master, gardener’s favourites like Carlton, and the exquisite Sempre Avanti, which translates in Italian to “always ahead”, a large flower with cream petals surrounding an orange cup.

There are also white cultivars, like Misty Glen, and dwarf varieties such as Tête-à-tête.

Picture by Brighton Pictures SUS-220322-124733001

Britain’s only native daffodil, Narcissus pseudonarcissus, or the Lent Lily, which is paler and smaller than its counterparts, can also be seen growing in the Cloister Garden at the heritage site, which is owned and cared for by Sussex Archaeological Society.

The display’s scale is thanks to charitable donations from de Jager bulbs and the Friends of Michelham Priory, planted three years ago.

Michelham Priory House and Gardens is open to visitors from 10.30am to 5pm from March to September (it will remain open, with different hours, during autumn.)