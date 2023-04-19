Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
23 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Digital showcase to take place in Eastbourne

A showcase to celebrate all that the digital community in Eastbourne has to offer is being launched.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

DigiFest, organised by Chalk, will take place all day on Friday, September 22, at the Welcome Building to showcase the town’s digital talent and give visitors the opportunity to chat with digital professionals, make new connections, find work opportunities and build partnerships.

Organisers Chalk Eastbourne – a business-led initiative started in 2020 and run by custom software specialists Switchplane - also hopes the event will kick-start a push to grow the total of digital jobs in Eastbourne to 10,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DigiFest event organiser Sarah Cronk said: “Eastbourne DigiFest is not just about celebrating the thriving digital sector in our town, but also about supporting its growth and contributing to the local economy.

Most Popular
    Carrie Hall, Donna Fielder, Sarah Cronk from SwitchplaneCarrie Hall, Donna Fielder, Sarah Cronk from Switchplane
    Carrie Hall, Donna Fielder, Sarah Cronk from Switchplane

    “Our aim is to establish digital as a third sector after hospitality and tourism, and to create more employment opportunities and innovative businesses in the area.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “With a target of 10,000 digital jobs in Eastbourne, we believe that events like DigiFest can help to achieve this goal by bringing together businesses, professionals and students to showcase the best of what our town has to offer.”

    Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde added: “DigiFest will bring together local tech innovators to share best practice and forge new partnerships to pave the way for even more digital jobs in our town.

    “Packed full of energy and ideas, DigiFest will well and truly prove that Eastbourne is on the up and at the forefront of the economy’s growing digital sector.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    ChalkChalk
    Chalk

    There will be talks, workshops, tours and an exhibition at the event, as well as the opportunity to network and enjoy a drink with other attendees.

    Speakers include Will Callaghan from TechResort, Phil Jones from Wired Sussex, Charlie Mercer from COADEC, Ethan Brierley from TrueLayer, Adam Wallis from PRG, Grace Prior from Diverse Sussex/Silicon Brighton, Dan Wallman from Technative Digital, Kim Byford from Talent Accelerator, Donna Harfield from ESCG, Lewis Hobden from Switchplane and Russ Miles. The compere will be Garry James.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Early bird tickets, which cost £15, are on sale from April 24 and other tickets cost £17.50. All tickets include a sandwich lunch.

    A limited number of free student tickets are also being made available next week.

    To book, and for more information, visit https://www.eastbournedigifest.com/

    If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting, email: [email protected]

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    READ THIS:

    This is where and when dogs will be banned on East Sussex beaches - including Brighton and Hove, Eastbourne, Seaford, St Leonards, Hastings and Rother

    New rooftop garden and restaurant planned for Eastbourne hotel

    New food shop including butcher and bakery could be coming to Eastbourne town centre

    Related topics:Josh BabarindeOrganisers