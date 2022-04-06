Find out the opening hours for Eastbourne’s new big wheel

The attraction took eight days to build and this year it’s 160ft tall – making it the UK’s largest transportable ferris wheel.

Located on the Western Lawns close to Bistrot Pierre, the wheel open from 11am – 6pm throughout the summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each gondola can accommodate up to six people and there is also a specially adapted gondola to accommodate wheelchairs so that those with mobility requirements can also enjoy the ride.

Eastbourne’s Big Wheel is open for business. Photo from VisitEastbourne. SUS-220604-113800001

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “We are delighted to see the return of the Big Wheel to Eastbourne seafront for the spring and summer.

“It’s such a big crowd-pleaser for people of all ages as it offers the most spectacular views of our wonderful town and coastline.

“Residents and visitors alike will enjoy it and it’s another exciting thing to put on the to-do list as Eastbourne gears up for a packed programme of events from this month.”

Ticket prices start at £6 for a junior and £8 for a standard ticket, with a family ticket available for two adults and two children/one adult and three children for £23. Under twos can ride for free.

An online only ‘group save’ ticket is also available for up to six people for £30. Tickets can be purchased on the day at the wheel itself, or in advance online which also offers a 10 per cent discount to ticket prices.

For further information visit VisitEastbourne.com/Eastbourne-Eye.