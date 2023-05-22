Eastbourne Carnival will return to the seafront this weekend with this year’s event set to be ‘bigger and more spectacular than ever’, according to organisers.

Eastbourne Carnival is taking place on Saturday, May 27, and will start at 11.45am with the mayor, Pat Rodohan, and Councillor Candy Vaughan officially opening the event at the Enterprise Centre.

A small town centre parade beginning at the Enterprise Centre will march through town to Victoria Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Costumes have been designed especially for Eastbourne Carnival’s theme of ‘Sussex By The Sea’ by the award-winning and renowned Sunshine International Arts.

Most Popular

Eastbourne Carnival 2022. Photo by Mark Dimmock

"Local dance troop Cherry Dance, alongside The Stix Drummers, will be on parade at Victoria Place, ensuring a fantastic carnival atmosphere.”

The main carnival parade sets off at 2pm from Fisherman’s Green and will head towards the Wish Tower Slopes.

Spectators are encouraged to get to the route by 2pm to ensure they do not miss the 60+ entrants as they make their way to the Bandstand for their main performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A street party will also be held in Victoria Place after the carnival finishes with DJs playing an array of carnival-themed music. The street party ends at 6:30pm.

Eastbourne Carnival's route for 2023

The spokesperson said: “For the first time, the carnival committee is delighted to be bringing one of the UK’s leading steel pan orchestras to the event. The Metronomes are regulars at the Notting Hill Carnival. The orchestra will be at the front of the parade and will fill the streets with the sweet sounds of steel pan – an instrument which originates from the home of carnival, Trinidad and Tobago.”

Chair Mina O’Brien added: “I am delighted that we have over 60 entrants representing our local community, and a few entries again from the Latin community – which proved to be very popular last year. I am very happy to be bringing the superb Metronomes to Eastbourne, allowing our community to enjoy the very best in steel pan, right on our seafront.

“A huge thanks to our sponsors and partners and all of our entrants and volunteers, who are contributing towards what we hope will be a fabulous event for the town.”