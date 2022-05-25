Leonardslee Gardens offer a summer of family fun: Guide to the events

Leonardslee Gardens has a range of activities to encourage children to enjoy and learn about gardening.

Visitors can celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spring walk through the Coronation Garden created by Sir Giles Loder 70 years ago.

There will be a specially designed menu for a classic afternoon tea by the Michelin star team of Restaurant Interlude.

Photos by Steve Robards

The summer programme of entertainment includes the Floral Fringe Fair on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5 which includes street dining, classic cars, and vintage stalls.

Enchanted Leonardslee is back for another year, from July 28 to 31 and August 4 to 7. It features mythical creatures, with theatrical performances and spectacular visual and sound installations.

From August, 20, The Open Air Cinema will host films under the stars, with a woodland backdrop.