New art installation to appear on Hove seafront

‘Flight of the Langoustine’ by Pierre Diamantopoulo will be at the Hove Plinth from Sunday, September 17.

A spokesperson from Hove Plinth said: “It's a story of escape - four life size figures leaping for freedom, inspired by a broken lobster found on Brighton beach. In the artist's imagination, the ghosts of the escaping lobsters became a metaphor for human exodus and release from constraints.”

The spokesperson added that the sculpture was a favourite in a public vote.

Virtual illustration of 'Flight of the Langoustine' by Pierre Diamantopoulo based on maquette

They said: “‘Constellation’ has become a well-loved feature on the seafront and will continue to celebrate Hove, albeit in a different location. Planning permission has been granted to place it on a new plinth in front of the Hove Museum, where it will connect with the objects in the museum collection that inspired some of its icons and with Hove's local history.

"Raising the funds for this magnificent sculpture has been challenging, not least with the pandemic intervening and prices on materials shooting up. Thanks to a generous donation from Moda, some recent significant donations and pledge from supporters we have been able to commission the final stage of production and plan for the inauguration in September.

"There are still costs to be covered, not least the move and installation of Constellation on a new plinth at the Hove Museum, so please help us if you can by donating.”