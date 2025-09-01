Sussex beach among priciest for sun loungers - but seaside resort 12 miles away is 60% cheaper

Two beaches in Sussex are on the opposite ends of the scale when it comes to good value sun loungers.

With summer quickly drawing to a close, we are all hoping the wet weather subsides and we can enjoy at least a bit more sunshine at our beaches across the Sussex coast.

With that in mind, Monzo has crunched the numbers on sun lounger prices at over 125 beaches across the UK and Europe to reveal where holidaymakers can get the most for their money.

By looking at the cost of renting a single sun lounger for a day at 20 of the UK’s most popular beaches, the credit card service company revealed the priciest and most affordable sun loungers on Britain’s beaches.

Two beaches in Sussex are on the opposite ends of the scale when it comes to good value sun loungers. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

This was done to ‘help customers make their money go further this summer’.

A Monzo spokesperson added: “A day at the beach is one of life’s simple pleasures, but with the cost of living still squeezing budgets, a relaxing day on the sand can come with a surprising price tag."

Starting with the best value sun loungers in the UK, Saltburn Beach in North Yorkshire topped the list, with prices of £2.50.

With 16 beaches offering sun loungers for £5 or under, only one Sussex location appeared on the list – Brighton, with prices of £4. This may come as a surprise to many. Research revealed that the city tops the list as the most expensive seaside location in the UK when it comes to parking.

So, what about the the priciest spots by the sea in the UK?

Bournemouth Beach in Dorset topped the list, with prices reaching £10.50.

Worthing Beach in West Sussex was not far behind, with prices of £10 to rent a sun lounger.

The Monzo spokesperson said: “The second priciest spot by the sea is Worthing Beach in West Sussex, where renting a sun lounger costs £10 per day. While it’s on the expensive side for the UK, visitors can enjoy the beautiful palm-tree-lined promenade – no passport required.”

