The SCDA has launched the Active Travel Hub in Newhaven, a space for the community to engage in cycle and walking activities throughout the year.

The Hub is located by the Sidings Bistro near Newhaven Town Station. The following free sessions are coming up and can be booked via the SCDA website.

Mountain Bike Club is held every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Explore the local area with a professional guide. This class is for 11-16 year olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bikeability Level 1: Saturday, May 27, from noon to 2pm. This is a training programme that teaches children practical skills and gives them the understanding and expertise they need to ride their bikes on the road.

Most Popular

Sussex Community Development Association launches new cycle facilities and free courses

Bikeability Level 2: Sunday, May 28, noon to 4pm. The next level of Bikeability training, keeping children safe on their bikes.

Family Bike Day is on Friday, June 2, from 11am to 4pm. The day involves free workshops, including bike safety, bike maintenance and a family bike ride.

Established in 1997, SCDA works across Sussex, running community based projects aimed at addressing the needs of those most vulnerable in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They involve the local community to identify gaps in services and development of new projects to meet community needs, with continuous review of individual and community impact.

They offer a range of integrated and holistic approaches to help the most vulnerable in the community and support partnerships between voluntary, statutory and private sectors to address identified community needs. They also develop sustainable sources of funding including a range of social enterprises.