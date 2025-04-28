Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Sussex road has been closed due to a burst water main.

An East Sussex Highways emergency road closure statement said today (Monday, April 28, 2025) said : “Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main.

"Work is being undertaken by Southern Water outside More Cottage.

"The road is expected to be reopened by Thursday 1 May. Thank you for your patience.”

