Emergency East Sussex road closure due to a burst water main - not expected to reopen until Thursday, May 1
An East Sussex road has been closed due to a burst water main.
An East Sussex Highways emergency road closure statement said today (Monday, April 28, 2025) said : “Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main.
"Work is being undertaken by Southern Water outside More Cottage.
"The road is expected to be reopened by Thursday 1 May. Thank you for your patience.”
