Emergency East Sussex road closure due to a burst water main - not expected to reopen until Thursday, May 1

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An East Sussex road has been closed due to a burst water main.

An East Sussex Highways emergency road closure statement said today (Monday, April 28, 2025) said : “Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main.

"Work is being undertaken by Southern Water outside More Cottage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The road is expected to be reopened by Thursday 1 May. Thank you for your patience.”

Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main. Pic: East Sussex HighwaysChick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main. Pic: East Sussex Highways
Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a burst water main. Pic: East Sussex Highways

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:WorkSouthern Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice