Fairlight Art Club exhibition date
Fairlight Art Club Show - Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.
This Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, it's the Fairlight Art Club Exhibition at the Village Hall, Broadway, in Fairlight.
The event starts off on Saturday with a Cheese and Wine evening from 6 to 9pm. This is always an enjoyable social occasion and a great way to see the art too.
Tickets for Saturday are £6 on the door (glass of wine plus cheese included) or £5 in advance from Sue Clark 01424-813006 or email [email protected]
On Sunday the exhibition continues from 10am to 4pm with free admission. Home-made cakes, tea and coffee will be available from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm in aid of Macmillan Nurses.
Many thanks to Charles and Co for sponsoring this event
