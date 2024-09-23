Fairlight Art Club exhibition date

By Andrew Mier
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fairlight Art Club Show - Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

This Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, it's the Fairlight Art Club Exhibition at the Village Hall, Broadway, in Fairlight.

The event starts off on Saturday with a Cheese and Wine evening from 6 to 9pm. This is always an enjoyable social occasion and a great way to see the art too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for Saturday are £6 on the door (glass of wine plus cheese included) or £5 in advance from Sue Clark 01424-813006 or email [email protected]

The Auvergne.The Auvergne.
The Auvergne.

On Sunday the exhibition continues from 10am to 4pm with free admission. Home-made cakes, tea and coffee will be available from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm in aid of Macmillan Nurses.

Many thanks to Charles and Co for sponsoring this event

Related topics:TicketsMacmillan Nurses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.