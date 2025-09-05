One week to go! Goodwood Revival 2025

As the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit prepares to open its gates for the Goodwood Revival next weekend, here is a preview of what’s to come:

On track-action

Following the groundbreaking success of the adoption of sustainable fuels at the 2024 Revival, when it became the world’s first historic motorsport event to do so, all thirteen races will once again run exclusively on sustainable fuel. The Revival will welcome an outstanding collection of racing classics from pre-1963 GT cars in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, to World Championship sports cars from 1955-1960 in the Sussex Trophy.

VE Day Celebrations

Revival2023

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Revival will recreate the atmosphere of May 1945, when people came together to celebrate the end of the Second World War in Europe. To capture the spirit of that historic day, on Sunday, a selection of military and commercial vehicles will complete a lap of the track, with a traditional British street party spilling onto the Pit Straight; a first for the Goodwood Revival.

Track Opening Parade

Each morning, a remarkable gathering of over 100 Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens will open the event in style. These icons of freedom, adventure, and community have been used for everything from family road trips and transporting race vehicles, to serving as ambulances and even ice cream vans. 75 years after they were introduced, the Type 2 Split Screen’s enduring spirit lives on, and this parade will celebrate its unique place in motoring history.

Celebrating Jim Clark

Across the weekend, the extraordinary life and career of Jim Clark – the Scottish farmer who is widely regarded as the most naturally gifted driver of all time - will be celebrated. Revered for his exceptional talent, humility, and quiet determination, Clark’s legacy extends far beyond his two Formula 1 World Championships and 25 Grand Prix victories. His story will be remembered and retold, honouring a man who defined an era of motor racing and whose spirit continues to inspire generations both on and off the track. For the first time, all four of Clark’s 1965-winning cars – Formula 1, Formula 2, Indy 500 and Tasman Series – will be brought together.

Alfa Romeo

To mark the centenary of the inaugural Manufacturers’ World Championship, the Revival will showcase a historic lineup of Alfa Romeo’s Grand Prix, sports, touring, and prototype cars. Highlights include iconic models like the 158 ‘Alfetta’, Tipo 308C, TZ2, and Tipo 33, representing Alfa Romeo’s racing achievements from 1925 to 1975, including Le Mans, Mille Miglia, and Targa Florio. The Alfa Romeo P2, which won the championship in 1925, will also be on display.

Star drivers and riders

The Revival will welcome a remarkable lineup of motorsport legends. Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button returns to compete, joined by fellow Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve who will make his highly anticipated Revival racing debut. Arrow McLaren Team Principal and Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan will also take to the circuit for the first time, where he will go head-to-head with fellow IndyCar drivers Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson. Also taking to the track across the weekend are WorldSBK Champions Carlos Checa and Troy Bayliss, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, three-time BTCC Champion Gordon Shedden, and many more.

Revive & Thrive

The Revive & Thrive Village returns with a packed programme of workshops and demonstrations celebrating heritage skills and inspiring modern ways to reduce, reuse, repair, restore and recycle - encouraging truly authentic circular consumption. Led by Dominic Chinea, the Revive & Thrive Workshop will host interactive restoration projects and hands-on sewing activities. Over on the Revival Style Stage, Dandy Wellington will be joined by stars including Dita Von Teese, Richard E. Grant, Paula Sutton, Pattie Boyd and Penelope Tree for the series of Vintage Style Not Vintage Values talks and, of course, Best Dressed at 3pm each day. With live music, great food, and a vibrant atmosphere, the Revive & Thrive Village will be a celebration of creativity, sustainability and timeless style.

Art In Motion

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, five iconic BMW Art Cars will pause their world tour for a special showcase at the Earls Court Motor Show, featuring striking designs by Roy Lichtenstein (1977), David Hockney (1995), and Jeff Koons (2010).

Another addition to this year’s celebration of art and automobiles, American artist Daniel Arsham - taking inspiration from the Revival’s immersive Haight-Ashbury pop-up, has created a bespoke livery for a Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screen, which will join the Track Opening Parade

More than just cars!

Beyond the track the excitement continues around the event and Over The Road where visitors can enjoy the vintage fairground, explore the bustling Revival High Street, witness the thrill of the Bonhams|Cars auction, or settle in for a film at the Revival Cinema.

Freddie March Spirit of Aviation presented by Bonhams|Cars

The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, presented by Bonhams|Cars will showcase a range of beautifully preserved pre-1966 aircraft from the golden age of aviation. Celebrating aviation history, the event culminates on Sunday with the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ award, as judged by a panel of star-studded aviation enthusiasts which this year includes TV presenter Richard Hammond and former RAF pilot Jo Salter, Britain’s first female fast jet pilot.

Friday and Saturday tickets for the Goodwood Revival are now sold out, with limited Sunday tickets remaining at goodwood.com.