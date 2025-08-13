Tony Kanaan to race at the Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival is set to welcome 2013 Indy 500 Champion and current Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kannan to race across the weekend.

Having competed in IndyCar for over twenty years, Kanaan won the IndyCar Series in 2004 and the 2013 Indy 500. As of February 2025, he is the Team Principal of Arrow McLaren, having previously served as Special Advisor and Deputy Team Principal.

Kanaan will race in the Royal Automobile Club (RAC) TT Celebration where he will drive a 1961 Jaguar E-Type ‘semi-lightweight’, previously raced at Goodwood by the legendary Bruce McLaren. Kanaan will also go head-to-head with fellow IndyCar drivers Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson in the St Mary’s Trophy - a race for 1950s production-based saloon cars.

Tony Kanaan said: “I am really looking forward to racing in the RAC TT Celebration and the St Mary’s Trophy - my very first time competing at the Goodwood Revival! I can’t wait to take to the track alongside my fellow IndyCar drivers.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DLsaid: "Every year, we are privileged to welcome some of the world’s greatest drivers and riders to the Goodwood Revival. Drawing on experience from across the breadth of motorsport, these competitors turn their skill and passion to historic racing, often facing rivals they’d never otherwise meet on the track. I’m grateful to them for taking the time to join us over the weekend and look forward to seeing them in action.”

Tony Kanaan joins 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, alongside a legendary line-up of drivers and riders who are set to race at this year’s event, alongside the Alfa Romeo celebration, VW Type 2 Split Screen track opening parade, celebration for two-time Formula 1 World Champion Jim Clark and all-sustainable fuel race list.

Saturday tickets for the Goodwood Revival are now sold out, with limited Friday and Sunday tickets remaining at goodwood.com