West Sussex (North East) named among UK’s most screen-obsessed areas, according to new study
A new study by Ink Digital has analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to reveal which regions are the most internet-savvy or perhaps just the most screen-obsessed.
The study examined online usage across 174 areas of the UK, looking at how many people had accessed the internet over a three-month period. The results paint a fascinating picture of our digital habits and reveal some surprising top performers.
West Sussex (North East) has claimed a strong spot in the UK’s internet usage rankings, ranking 14th with an impressive 96.7% of residents going online over a three-month period. From tech-savvy commuters to remote workers nestled in picturesque villages, the area is clearly embracing the digital world. With its mix of countryside charm and proximity to London, it’s no surprise to see this part of Sussex logging on in high numbers, whether for work, streaming, social media or just a good old online shop.
Topping the national rankings was Croydon, where a remarkable 99.1% of people had been online during the same timeframe. Camden and the City of London followed closely at 98.3%, with Chorley and West Lancashire in third at 97.9%, and Brighton and Hove taking fourth with 97.7%. Kent Thames Gateway and the Scottish Borders both recorded 97.6%, showing strong digital engagement in both urban and rural regions. Bexley and Greenwich came in at 97.4%, just ahead of the Heart of Essex at 97.3% and Redbridge and Waltham Forest at 97.2%. Rounding off the top ten were Haringey and Islington alongside Lewisham and Southwark, both at 96.9%.
On the flip side, several areas across the UK are still trailing when it comes to digital engagement. Luton comes in last, with just 77.8% of its population having used the internet during the same period, followed closely by Dumfries & Galloway at 79.1%, and Powys at 79.7%. Mid Ulster (81.9%) and South Ayrshire (82.5%) also feature among the lowest-ranking spots. Even some major urban centres such as Liverpool (84.2%) and Wolverhampton (84.3%) make the bottom ten, joined by Sandwell and Blackburn with Darwen, both at 84.6%, and the Central Valleys at 84.7%. While the majority of residents in these areas are still online, the digital divide is evident – especially when compared to the likes of Camden and Croydon, where near-total connectivity is now the norm.
Top 20 list of the UK areas with the most active internet users:
|Rank
|Location
|% of active internet users
|1
|Croydon
|99.10
|2
|Camden and City of London
|98.30
|3
|Chorley and West Lancashire
|97.90
|4
|Brighton and Hove
|97.70
|5
|Kent Thames Gateway
|97.60
|5
|Scottish Borders
|97.60
|7
|Bexley and Greenwich
|97.40
|8
|Heart of Essex
|97.30
|9
|Redbridge and Waltham Forest
|97.20
|10
|Haringey and Islington
|96.90
|10
|Lewisham and Southwark
|96.90
|12
|North Northamptonshire
|96.80
|12
|Coventry
|96.80
|14
|Brent
|96.70
|14
|West Sussex (North East)
|96.70
|16
|Oxfordshire
|96.50
|16
|Portsmouth
|96.50
|18
|Southend-on-Sea
|96.30
|18
|Torbay
|96.30
|20
|Angus and Dundee City
|96.10