Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another coffee shop has closed in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A notice has appeared on the Costa Coffee in Sydney Road, Haywards Heath, near the railway station, saying the the store is permanently shut.

The notice reads: "This store is now closed. Thank you to all of our customers. Your closest store is not far: Costa Coffee Haywards Heath, 72 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA.”

The news comes only a week after Costa closed its store in The Martlets, Burgess Hill.