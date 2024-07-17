Another Costa closes in West Sussex: café near railway station shuts its doors
Another coffee shop has closed in West Sussex.
A notice has appeared on the Costa Coffee in Sydney Road, Haywards Heath, near the railway station, saying the the store is permanently shut.
The notice reads: "This store is now closed. Thank you to all of our customers. Your closest store is not far: Costa Coffee Haywards Heath, 72 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA.”
The news comes only a week after Costa closed its store in The Martlets, Burgess Hill.