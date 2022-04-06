With the industrial action entering a fourth week, Adur and Worthing Councils revealed this morning that it was again meeting with representatives from the GMB and UNISON, with ACAS — a non-departmental workplace expert — to try to resolve the dispute and bring an end to the strike.

Whilst the talks are ongoing, there will be still be no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections but the street cleansing and clinical waste collection services were continuing to operate.

The GMB Union said it was ‘hopeful’ for ‘productive positive negotiations’.

Binmen have been on strike in Adur and Worthing since Monday, March 14. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In a social media statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson added: “Tomorrow could be a very critical day for Worthing and Adur Council when we meet them to attempt to resolve the refuse recycling and street sweeping dispute. Are they and their partners committed to resolving the dispute with us and our members on strike for the 23rd day today?”

The councils have repeatedly pointed towards its review of pay and conditions within the waste services department, which commenced in October last year. A deal was agreed which would see all workers get at least a six per cent pay rise and HGV drivers would receive 12.7 per cent.

"These rises made pay rates higher than many other councils and were even higher than the GMB settled for after striking in Eastbourne," a councils spokesperson said.

However, some workers remain unsatisfied and the GMB Union said staff are asking to be moved up to the top of the next pay band.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Labour group also asked all parties to ‘resolve the issues’ but one union representing workers has said it plans to continue the strikes until at least April 10.

GMB asked for the public to be ‘supportive and understanding’ while the bin strike continues.

A meeting between GMB and Adur and Worthing Councils, chaired by ACAS (The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service), took place last Thursday.

Leaders of both Worthing Borough Council and Adur District Council, Kevin Jenkins and Neil Parkin, said progress was made towards a ‘joint recognition agreement’ which could put a legal obligation on the council to carry out formal talks and pay negotiations with both UNISON and GMB.

UNISON, the union which is legally recognised by the council, has lodged a complaint about GMB’s actions to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

UNISON’s refusal to formally liaise with GMB on Tuesday resulted in talks being postponed.

Kevin Jenkins believes a pay rise of between 6- 12.7 per cent is ‘fair’ and says the striking refuse workers are ‘losing the goodwill of the public’.

He said: “The TUC guidance is clear, that where an inter-union dispute arises, that any industrial action should pause, but this hasn’t been adhered to. We do need to see the GMB pause their industrial action.

“Adur and Worthing Councils have had a recognition agreement for many, many years with UNISON.