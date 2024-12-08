Sussex town among UK areas where Warm Home Discount uptake has increased the most

New research has named a Sussex town among the UK areas that have seen the biggest increase in households benefiting from the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

The energy experts at Utility Bidder have analysed Warm Home Discount Scheme factors including the areas with the biggest increase in households benefiting from the discount, the areas with the highest number of households receiving the discount, the types of households benefiting from the discount and the UK areas searching the most for Warm Home Discount-related questions.

The Warm Home Discount scheme gives £150 off energy bills for qualifying UK residents.

Crawley in West Sussex has seen the fifth-biggest year-over-year increase in households receiving the Warm Home Discount – with 53.7% of households benefiting from the scheme.

Barking and Dagenham is the area which has seen the biggest year-over-year increase in households receiving the Warm Home Discount.

During the financial year of 2022-2023, the total value of rebates in the borough was £900,000, which increased to £1.5 million the following year - an increase of 58.5%.

Stevenage saw the second-highest year-over-year increase in households benefiting from the Warm Home Discount Scheme, with a growth of 57.3%.

Between 2022-2023, the number of households in Stevenage receiving the discount totalled 2,143, which increased to 3,371 the following year 2,143.

Welwyn Hatfield completes the top three, with the number of households benefiting from the Warm Home Discount Scheme increasing 55.7% year-over-year.

In the financial year 2023-2024, the total value of rebates for the scheme was £500,000, which increased from £200,000 in the previous year.

The study also revealed Yorkshire and the Humber had the highest increase in households receiving the Warm Home Discount Scheme, increasing by 34.4%. South Yorkshire is the county with the highest increase - 37.8%.

Urban areas have seen the biggest increase in the number of homes receiving the Warm Home Discount, with a year-over-year increase of 28.1%.

This figure is a significant increase compared to rural areas, where homes benefiting from the scheme increased by 12.6%.

Those aged between 36 and 45 years of age have seen the biggest increase in households receiving the Warm Home Discount - 49.7%.

Single adult households with children are more likely to receive the benefit - increasing by 61.9%.

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, said: “The UK offers a range of government-backed winter schemes designed to ease the financial strain of energy costs during the colder months.

“For example, the Winter Fuel Payment provides a tax-free sum of up to £300 to eligible households, while the Warm Home Discount offers a £150 reduction in energy bills for those who qualify.

“When applying for a winter scheme, ensure you check annually for any potential changes to the eligibility criteria. It is also essential to apply early, especially for funds with deadlines, to avoid disappointment.

“You should contact your local authority directly for discretionary support if needed.

“These schemes are not just about immediate financial relief — they play a vital role in supporting vulnerable groups such as pensioners, low-income households, and individuals with disabilities.

“They also contribute to longer-term government goals by promoting energy efficiency and helping families stay warm while reducing overall energy consumption.

“Households should also explore other measures, such as government grants for home insulation or boiler upgrades, which can provide lasting energy savings.

“By combining immediate relief from winter schemes with long-term efficiency improvements, homes can manage current challenges and build resilience against rising energy costs.”