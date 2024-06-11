Horsham restaurant named among top 100 in Britain

By Sarah Page
Published 11th Jun 2024, 15:02 BST
A Horsham restaurant has been named as among the top 100 in Britain.

Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Gardens received the accolade at the National Restaurant Awards at a ceremony in London last night (Monday).

And a restaurant spokesperson later posted a message on social media: “To be included on this list is an honour and huge achievement, we appreciate all the support we’ve been shown.

“Congratulations to all the talented chefs and restaurants involved. Celebrating the incredible culinary scene in the UK is always an inspiring experience.”

Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Gardens has been named among the top 100 in Britain

The restaurant was placed at 83 in the top 100.

The awards, organised by Restaurant magazine, celebrate the very best chefs, front of house staff and restaurants the country has to offer.

The winners are voted for by an academy of chefs, restaurateurs and food writers. They are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK.

The latest award follows Restaurant Interlude gaining a Michelin star for the fifth consecutive year earlier this year.

