Person 'critically injured' in A281 crash near Horsham
A person was left critically injured after a ‘serious collision’ near Horsham yesterday (Monday June 10).
Emergency services were alerted at around 4.30pm after the crash involving a silver Nissan Micra and a white Renault van on the A281 Brighton Road near Monks Gate.
A police spokesperson said: “A patient in the Nissan was taken to hospital in London in a critical condition. The driver of the Renault van was also treated by paramedics at the scene. Officers are investigating the collision.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Leyton.”