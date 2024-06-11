Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person was left critically injured after a ‘serious collision’ near Horsham yesterday (Monday June 10).

Emergency services were alerted at around 4.30pm after the crash involving a silver Nissan Micra and a white Renault van on the A281 Brighton Road near Monks Gate.

A police spokesperson said: “A patient in the Nissan was taken to hospital in London in a critical condition. The driver of the Renault van was also treated by paramedics at the scene. Officers are investigating the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash on the A281 near Horsham in which a person was critically injured