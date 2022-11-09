Horsham retailer moves into luxury new premises
A well-established Horsham retailer has moved into luxury new premises in the town centre.
Family jewellers T H Baker – established in 1888 – has switched across the road to a new showroom in West Street and is planning an official ‘grand opening’ on Saturday (November 12).
The store is also stocking some new brands including Tivon Fine Jewellery, Bremont watches, Baume and Mercier watches and Rado watches.
A spokesperson said: “We are also continuing to showcase the brands Omega, Breitling, Chopard, Tag Heuer, Tissot, Gucci, Oris, Mont Blanc and many more.
"We continue to stock our Secondhand watch and jewellery collection as well as our Wedding Bar – a simple step by step process for our clients to design and order their perfect wedding rings.”
T H Baker was founded in 1888 as a family-owned business and has since established itself as a leading independent jeweller while still remaining within the family. It has a network of stores across the UK.