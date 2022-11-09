Family jewellers T H Baker – established in 1888 – has switched across the road to a new showroom in West Street and is planning an official ‘grand opening’ on Saturday (November 12).

The store is also stocking some new brands including Tivon Fine Jewellery, Bremont watches, Baume and Mercier watches and Rado watches.

A spokesperson said: “We are also continuing to showcase the brands Omega, Breitling, Chopard, Tag Heuer, Tissot, Gucci, Oris, Mont Blanc and many more.

T H Baker has moved to luxury new premises in West Street, Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to stock our Secondhand watch and jewellery collection as well as our Wedding Bar – a simple step by step process for our clients to design and order their perfect wedding rings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

T H Baker in West Street, Horsham, is a family business first launched in 1888